Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Craig and it's about pizza and friend gatherings. Here's his email:

Hi Jaime. Please help me settle this debate…which has become quite the controversy among my circle of friends. I’ve even discussed it with my wife and my brother, and we still can’t come to a consensus. Here’s the deal. Monday night, a couple of buddies came over to watch the football game…as in three of us total…and we ordered a pizza. My local pizza joint cuts the pizza into ten slices…don’t ask me why. That leaves each of us with three slices and one extra. A guy who wasn’t me took the last slice, and I called him out. I am the host. I paid for the pizza. I should get the last slice. This turned into a debate that lasted almost the entirety of the second half of the game…with their point being “ya snooze ya lose” and “I got it first.” Can I get a ruling here? Thanks so much. Craig

I am definitely the last person to ask about this, as I would always give up the last piece to someone else. I feel like that's my responsibility as the host. But I also understand where Craig is coming from. So, what do you think? Who gets the last slice of pizza? The host or whoever grabs it first?