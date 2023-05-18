ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Marie and it’s about flying. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I was recently on a flight from California to New York. I was sitting in the window seat and had the window closed. The person in front of me was in the Emergency Exit row where there are only two seats so no one really has a window seat. So I reached up and shut that window because I wanted to nap on the five hour flight. Well the person in one of those two seats in the row opened it back up. So I shut it again. And she opened it again. She couldn’t really see out of it, so I’m not sure why she kept opening it. I wanted to nap. Since the window didn’t really belong to anyone, isn’t it okay for me to shut it so I could sleep. She really doesn’t have a window, so to speak. So I feel I should have been able to control that window. I was going to talk to a flight attendant but decided to put an eye mask on. Still, what do you think? Don’t you think I should have been able to close it? Looking forward to what you think. Thanks so much. Marie

Well, I don’t think Marie was right. It may have been “no one’s window” but in fact, it was the window of the person in that two-seater row. I think Marie was being rude. But that’s just my take. I know what it’s like to want the window closed, but sometimes you just have to deal with it. What do you think? Let’s help out Marie and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.