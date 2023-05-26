ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with car trips and music. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. My family (Me, my wife, and our two kids) are taking a trip to the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day Weekend. From here, it’s about a four-hour trip with no traffic. It will probably end up being more like five or six hours with traffic. Anyway, I’m a big believer that whoever is driving the car gets control of the radio and the music. That doesn’t mean that sometimes I don’t give up that power to the kids or that my wife doesn’t steal the power from me. But for this trip, I want to listen to the music we can all agree on: the music TRY plays. Classic hits…Elton, Rod, Pat. But my kids think I should turn the radio over to them for two hours of the ride so they can listen to music from people like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. No disrespect to them, but I don’t want two hours of that. So don’t you think we should go with music we all know and like, or should I give it up to the kids for a few hours? Help me out here. Thanks. ~ Victor

Well, sorry Victor, but I remember being a kid, so while I LOVE the music you’re talking about because of course, I play it every day and listen to it every day, I do think the kids should get a shot at their music too. Just my take. What do you think? Let’s help Victor out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.