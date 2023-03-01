ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Casey and it’s about potatoes. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. This may seem like a silly social dilemma but when you get down to it, you’ll see that it’s not. I’m curious where people store their potatoes. You know, just a regular bag of potatoes that you buy in the store. I have always stored my potatoes in the fridge, but recently a friend of mine told me that you should never do that because it causes cancer. Something about the coldness doing something to the potato that gets released when cooking. I had never heard that, but now I’m concerned. Do other people store their potatoes in the fridge or only on the counter or in the pantry? Thanks so much for your help. Casey

Hmm, I hadn’t heard that before, but when I checked with a few friends of mine, they mentioned something about not storing them in the fridge either. I always have because they last longer. So I’m going to dig into the research but I ask you, do you store your potatoes in the fridge or in the pantry? Let’s help Casey out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.