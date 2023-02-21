ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Linda and it’s about saying thank you. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma. In early summer 2022 I attended and gave wedding gifts at two weddings. Then I gave a retirement gift in early December 2022 for a friend, and finally a baby shower gift in late December 2022. I have yet to receive thank you notes for any of these gifts. When did it become socially acceptable to not thank wedding guests or gift givers of any kind? I always write thank you notes. Does anyone else still write thank you notes? And would you say anything to these people who still haven’t written a note to me? I feel like especially the summer weddings I went to- they certainly had enough time to write a note by now. Thank you Linda

Hmmm, this is a tough one. I will always say thank you, but it might not always be in a note. I may text, email or call with a thank you. On the other hand, I don’t get upset if I don’t get a thank you because for me, I know I’m not giving the gift looking for a thank you, I’m giving it because I care about the person who’s getting it. But that’s just me. What do you think? Does Linda have a right to be upset? Shouldn’t she have gotten thank you notes by now? Let’s help her out on the TRY Facebook page.