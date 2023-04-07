ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about preparing food for the whole office. It’s interesting. Here’s the email:

Good morning Jaime, I’m torn this morning as I prepare for my company potluck breakfast. We’re having a potluck breakfast at work for a coworker who is leaving the department. Do I have to take others’ gluten and dairy allergies into mind when I’m making the dish that I’m bringing? I know it’ll taste better with the crescent roll crust, but I also know there are gluten-free people who I work with. I am not gluten-free and I don’t think that people should have to eat gluten-free because of a few people. is that insensitive? Thanks so much. ~ Anna

I don’t think it’s insensitive. I think whoever is planning the party should have told someone to make a gluten free dish, but since that wasn’t Anna, I say make the food the way you want to make it. Everyone has some kind of allergy or food they don’t like so trying to make sure you make something that fits into all categories would be very difficult unless someone specifically told you exactly what to make.

So I say Anna should make the breakfast with the crescent roll crust. Sounds good to me. What do you think? Let’s help her out on the TRY Facebook page.