Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma comes from Lauren and it's about cleaning. Here's her email:

Hi Jaime, I wanted to get some opinions from you and your listeners about the order housework are done. I help a neighbor clean her house weekly and she likes when I vacuum before dusting because she thinks the vacuum kicks up the dust and dusting beforehand is pointless. I on the other hand always felt like I wanted to dust first to get the dust off the surface with the potential for some dust to fall to the floor for the vacuum to get. I want to know what people usually do first—dusting, or vacuuming? Thank you so much, happy new year! ~ Lauren

Well, I’m with Lauren on this. I never even thought of doing it the other way. I dust first, thinking exactly like Lauren that some of the dust will fall to the floor, and then I vacuum, thinking then I’ve got pretty much everything. Of course, now that I’ve heard about the way Lauren’s neighbor does it, I have to rethink.

What do you do when cleaning your home? Dust first or vacuum first? Let’s help Lauren out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.