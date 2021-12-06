98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: What’s the Point of Printed Family Christmas Cards?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Melissa. It’s about Christmas cards. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a real Christmas pet peeve and I hope you’ll talk about it for your social dilemma. I love making out Christmas cards, putting a special and personal message in each card I send. Granted I send less now than I used to but I do still send them. Here’s my pet peeve. Getting Family Photo Christmas cards with absolutely nothing written on them. It’s just a picture of the family or the dog or cat, with the family name printed on it, shoved in an envelope and sent out. What’s the point. I don’t need pictures of everyone. I have pictures of everyone. A nice personal note of Christmas joy would be nice. But instead I get these very impersonal cards. I say don’t bother sending anything if that’s all you’ve got. My husband says I’m being a Scrooge but I say that the people who send those cards are. What do you think? Don’t you think the personal touch is better? Thanks Jaime.

~ Melissa

Well, I have to disagree with Melissa on this one. Don’t get me wrong, I do love getting a personal message in Christmas cards, but I also love seeing pictures of my family and friends. I even hang them in the house through the holiday season and it’s like they’re there with me. So while I understand Melissa’s point, I’m a fan of the picture Christmas card.

What about you? Do you think they’re too impersonal, or do you like them? Please let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

