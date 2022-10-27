ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is a fun one. It’s about putting on socks and shoes. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. My daughter, who is 12 came to me with a big dilemma that is apparently on TikTok right now. What is the right way to put on your socks and shoes? Who knew this would be such a big question, but I told my daughter we would bring it to you because you’re the best with dilemmas. So here we go. Some people say, sock, sock, then shoe, shoe. Others say sock, shoe then sock, shoe. It reminded me of an old All in the Family episode. Anyway, would you help my daughter Lindsey out and use this as a dilemma. Thanks so much! ~ George

Well, George, I can’t imagine doing anything other than sock, sock then shoe, shoe. It would feel wrong to put on a sock first and then a shoe and then a sock and then a shoe. But that’s just me. You always know better, so let’s get to it.

