ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carrie and it’s about work and your outfit. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a tough decision ahead of me and I’m not quite sure what to do. I have been offered a job by a competing company for more money than what I make now. However, that company has a very strict dress code of business professional. The office I work in now pays less, but I can wear whatever I like to work, within reason. I love that another company respects my work, but the thought of having to buy new clothes and dress up for work gives me some anxiety. I’m just a relaxed kind of person. But then I think about more money and I’m not quite sure what to do. Hope you and your listeners can help with some good advice. Thanks so much! ~ Carrie

Well, I can only go from where I sit. I have a job where I’m allowed to wear jeans to work. And I always say, God knew what job I should have because I, too am a relaxed, laid back kind of person especially when it comes to how I dress. So for me, more money wouldn’t be worth the new attire. Plus, if you have to buy a whole new wardrobe, won’t most of the money be going to that. I think Carrie should stay where she is. There are some things that are more important than money. But that’s just my take. Let’s help her out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.