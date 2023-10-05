ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Linda and it’s about neighbors. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My husband and I are close to the couple (Mark and Lisa) that live across the street. We’ve known them since we moved in four years ago, and the four of us are fairly tight. Recently the Ring camera we have facing the street (and their house) has recorded several visits by a young woman with a clipboard. She’s never visited when both of them were home, just when Mark was alone. Mark lets her in, she stays for an hour or two, and leaves. My husband and I didn’t think much of it until the last time, when the woman was leaving, but leaned back inside the door and, to our surprise, gave Mark a kiss before heading down the sidewalk to her car. My husband and I don’t know what to do with this, as we like this couple a great deal. Do we ignore it, though we’re not sure we can act the same around Mark after this? Should we show the videos to Lisa – or to Mark? We’re at a loss and we have a dinner scheduled with them next week. Please help us out. Linda

This is tough. I definitely wouldn’t say something to Lisa. I might say something to Mark, just letting him know that you know what’s going on. Truth is, you never really know what’s happening inside a marriage, so I think I would stay out of it unless one of them came to me. What do you think? Let’s help Linda out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.