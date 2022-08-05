ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Cheryl and it’s about signing a wedding guest book/bowl. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I did something the other night when I was out to dinner with my husband that I thought was fun and funny, but I’m getting some serious flack from a few friends about it. Here’s what happened. We went out to eat at a restaurant that is also a wedding venue. As we were leaving after our meal, we peeked into the room where the reception was taking place. The way it was set up, everyone was dancing at the back the of the room and no one was where we were peeking in. Anyway, there was a big bowl there for all the guests to sign, you know, instead of a guest book, it was a guest bowl. So my husband and I signed it. Best wishes, may you have a long and happy life together, Cheryl and Craig. We thought it was fun, and we really did wish them the best. We thought it would be a great story for the bride and groom trying to figure out who Cheryl and Craig were. So we left, I told the story to some friends who told me we were incredibly rude and how dare we ruin that couple’s wedding signature bowl. We didn’t see it that way. So we thought we’d come to you. What do you think? Are we horrible, or was it a fun little story that everyone can tell. Thanks Jaime. ~ Cheryl

Well, I have to admit, I chuckled at the story, and if it was me who had gotten married, I would love it. I would first wonder who the heck are these people, and then I would love that we had this little mystery surrounding our wedding. But that’s just me.

