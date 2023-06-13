ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about going out to eat at a restaurant. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime my name is Allison and I’m emailing you for the social dilemma about something my best friend and I have been arguing about. We were out to dinner the other night at a new place we were trying and the waitress took our order and didn’t write anything down which is a huge pet peeve of mine. I didn’t say anything until she came back to our table five minutes after taking our order to ask us to tell her again. That’s when I suggested she just write it down. She didn’t and told me she had it. Then my friend got annoyed at me for asking her to write it down. She doesn’t like to make any waves and told me I was being a pain for asking her to write down the order. I don’t see how I’m the bad guy here; all I did was ask her to write it down. Now we’ve been arguing about it since. So my question is if you think I was wrong? Thanks. Allison

I understand how Allison feels. I sometimes get nervous that the wait staff will get it wrong when they don’t write it down. But I’ve also learned that it’s part of their job to get it right without writing it down, so I just repeat my order twice and go with it. I only once had a problem and it was quickly rectified. So while I don’t think Allison is the “bad guy,” I wouldn’t have asked. What do you think? Let’s help Allison out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.