ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jeannie and it’s about neighbors and pets. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma and I need to know if you think I’m the bad guy here because some of my neighbors think I am but I don’t. My neighbor next door has a beautiful dog, a sweet golden retriever named Sport. While they have a fenced in backyard, Sport is always digging holes under the fence and coming into my yard to go to the bathroom. I can’t stand it, and no matter how many times I’ve told them, they’ve never done anything about it. So the last time Sport came over to do his business, I called animal control on him. I couldn’t take it anymore. My neighbors’ just got a warning, but they are furious with me. And so it seems are some other neighbors on the block. There are a few who agree with me, but most think I took it too far. I’m curious what others think because I think there are more people that will agree with me. Thanks Jaime Jeannie

Well, I’m not someone who agrees with Jeannie. I know it can be annoying for this to happen, but it’s just dog poop. Most of the time, it’s easy to clean and that’s that. I wouldn’t call animal control on my neighbor’s dog. But that’s just me. What do you think? Did Jeannie do the right thing or did she go too far? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.