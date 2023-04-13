ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about dogs and friends. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I am in the middle of a fight with a good friend of mine all because of his girlfriend’s dog. I recently had a little get together with friends. Now all of my friends know that I am allergic to most if not all dogs. Anyway, my one friend Ken is dating a new young woman. Well, Ken and his girlfriend came to the house with her little dog. When they came to the house, I explained that I could not let the dog inside because of my allergies. They both said, oh it’s a “hypoallergenic dog” and it won’t cause any problems. I love dogs but I also know I can’t be around them so I said I was sorry but I could not let the dog inside. So my friend Ken asks what to do and I simply said bring the dog home and then come back. Well, he was really angry, and they both left and did not come back. Now Ken keeps texting me how mean and cruel I am, complaining that I was mean to his girlfriend. I think they were rude to me. What do you think? Was I rude? Should I have sneezed my way through the gathering for the sake of the dog? Help me out here. Thanks so much

Richard