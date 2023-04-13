ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about dogs and friends. Here’s the email:
Hi Jaime. I am in the middle of a fight with a good friend of mine all because of his girlfriend’s dog. I recently had a little get together with friends. Now all of my friends know that I am allergic to most if not all dogs. Anyway, my one friend Ken is dating a new young woman. Well, Ken and his girlfriend came to the house with her little dog. When they came to the house, I explained that I could not let the dog inside because of my allergies. They both said, oh it’s a “hypoallergenic dog” and it won’t cause any problems. I love dogs but I also know I can’t be around them so I said I was sorry but I could not let the dog inside. So my friend Ken asks what to do and I simply said bring the dog home and then come back. Well, he was really angry, and they both left and did not come back. Now Ken keeps texting me how mean and cruel I am, complaining that I was mean to his girlfriend. I think they were rude to me. What do you think? Was I rude? Should I have sneezed my way through the gathering for the sake of the dog? Help me out here. Thanks so muchRichard
Well, I love dogs, you know that, but I don’t think Richard did anything wrong. His house, his rules and his friend should know that. That being said, even with the allergies, I would have let the dog inside and tried taking Benadryl or something like that. What about you? What do you think? Let’s help Richard out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.