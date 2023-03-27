ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jason, and it’s about tipping. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I was put in a strange situation the other night at dinner and now my buddy is mad at me. Let me explain. My friend Ken and I went out to dinner. He INSISTED on picking up the tab because we hadn’t seen each other in a while, and that was mostly due to his crazy schedule. Anyway, I noticed that Ken left a terrible tip for the server. And this server actually went above and beyond and deserved a great tip. Anyway, when I saw that, I pulled out my wallet and threw in another ten bucks on top of what Ken left. Apparently, that insulted Ken. I tried to explain that I just really liked the service, but he got pretty angry, and we left the evening not on the best terms. Was I wrong to do that? I certainly didn’t want to insult Ken, but I also wanted to make sure the server got what she deserved. Should I apologize to Ken, or should he just chill out and learn how to properly tip? Hope you can help. Thanks so much. Jason

Well, I have been in this position before too, but I often try to put more money on the table without the person paying the bill seeing me do it. I never want to insult someone but we all tip differently. What do you think? Was Jason wrong to add money or was Ken wrong by not tipping enough and then getting mad at Jason for covering him?