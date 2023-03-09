ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maureen, and it has to do with flying. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime, I listen to your show with my parents all the time! They have raised me well. So when I had this dilemma happen, I knew I had to email you. Recently, I was heading to Paris as part of a pre-college graduation present from my parents. My dad specifically booked a window seat for me so that I could see the lights of Paris as we landed. When I got on the plane, a little girl was sitting in my seat and her dad was in the middle seat. I looked at the dad and pointed at the window seat saying that I think it was my seat, expecting him to move his daughter. The dad did nothing. Instead, he just pointed to the aisle seat that was free, gesturing that I should take it instead. When I just stood there, the dad looked me in the eye and stated the obvious, “she’s a child.” Not wanting to make a scene, I took the aisle seat but messaged my dad to tell him what was happening. My dad told me to ask for my seat back “because he paid for it and it wasn’t a free seat.” After a minute, I built up the confidence to tell the girl’s father that I wanted my actual seat. The father wasn’t happy, but he obliged. His daughter started crying, which agitated the father more. I felt terrible, but my dad told me to “hold my ground because the Paris lights at night were amazing, and he really wanted me to see them.” The father made rude comments throughout the flight to let me know he wasn’t thrilled with my request. I wonder if I really did the right thing. Was I wrong to follow my dad’s advice? We’ll be listening! Thanks so much. Maureen

This is so hard. I probably would have let the little girl stay in the window seat. That being said, I don't think Maureen did anything wrong, and it was wrong of the dad to act the way he did. He knew his daughter had the aisle seat and never should have given her the window. That's my take anyway.