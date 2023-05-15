ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Becky and it’s about staying at your in-laws. Here’s the email:

Good morning Jaime, I really need to get your opinion on something. This past weekend my husband and I were visiting his parents in their new house. The house is really nice but his parents are the kind of people that always run hot so the thermostat is set to like 60 degrees in the house. During the day it wasn’t to bad but at night it was freezing and I couldn’t get warm. I asked my husband to turn up the thermostat but he never did so one night I got up and put it up to 68 degrees. I slept much better after it finally kicked in. The next afternoon his dad realized it was up to 68 and he was mad. He put it back down and told me to wear a warmer sweater or sweatshirt. I apologized but to be honest I don’t really care because I was freezing. My husband was also mad at me and told me he would never have done that at my parents house. So was I wrong for touching his parent’s thermostat? Shouldn’t my husband have done it for me? Help me out here. Thanks. Becky

I understand how Becky feels because I HATE to be cold when I’m trying to sleep. I would have made my husband get up and turn it up so he would take the hit. That’s my take anyway. And I probably would have turned it up too, but I would have gotten up early to turn it back down. What do you think? Was Becky wrong? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.