ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jeff and it’s about vacation with family. Here’s his email.

Hi Jaime I have to make a decision that doesn’t seem to have a solution. My wife has a big family that loves to get together frequently throughout the year. Now they are planning a 9-day trip to Ireland next year and I have absolute zero interest in going. Ireland doesn’t excite me, and I don’t want to spend the $8,000 per person they said it will run. But most of all, they are heavy drinkers and are basically planning an extended pub tour with an occasional castle visit thrown in. By the way, I am a very casual drinker and can’t stand the thought of spending night after night in a loud pub. Here’s where I need advice: my wife claims if I don’t go, it ruins it for her. (all her siblings and their partners are going)….But if I do go, I will be miserable……I could sure use any suggestions your listeners might have. Thanks so much. Jeff

Well this is a tough one, but I would hope Jeff’s wife would understand how he feels and be glad to save the money. She’ll be with her whole family so she won’t be alone, and he can stay away from things he doesn’t enjoy. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Jeff out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.