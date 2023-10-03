ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Marcia and it’s about time. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I just had an argument with my boss about something and I’m wondering what other people think. I told my boss that I had a doctor’s appointment and would not be in the office at 9. He said he wanted to schedule a meeting with staff, and I told him any time after 10 a.m. would be fine. He scheduled it for 10 a.m. After he did that, I informed him that 10:00 a.m. is not AFTER 10:00! When I said any time after 10, I meant that my appointment would go to 10 so I would be back by 10:30, and that’s when he should have booked the meeting. He completely disagreed. Who is right? Help me out. Thanks. Marcia

This is interesting. I would have thought that any time after 10 meant 10 or later. But now thinking about it, she’s right. 10:00 is not after 10:00, so I guess 10:30 or later would be more accurate. What do you think? Does “any time after 10:00 a.m.,” mean 10:00 a.m. or 10:30?! Let’s help Marcia out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.