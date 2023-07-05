ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Greg and it’s about responsibility. Here’s his email.

Hi Jaime. Here’s my situation. We vacationed with my parents at a resort a few weekends ago. I took my family and paid for all my family’s expenses and my parents’ expenses too. While we were there, my mom carelessly handed my 3-year-old a tall glass of grape juice, while my child was standing on a white carpet. I’m sure you know how it went. We tried to wash the stain out, but it didn’t clean up at all. Last night, I get the bill for the carpet. The resort wants $1500 to replace the carpet. After what I spent on this family vacation, the last thing I need is an additional $1500 bill. I want to ask my parents to pay half that bill. My wife thinks I’m being cheap, but I think it was my mom’s fault it happened at all. What do you think? Thanks so much. Greg

Well, as annoying as it is that the grape juice spilled, I think Greg is going to have to eat that cost. He took his whole family on a great vacation, including his parents. Personally, I think it would be wrong to ask them for money now. Afterall, let’s face it…I’m sure they had to cover their share of costs when Greg was young. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Greg out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.