ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about giving and getting rides to the airport from friends. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime. My name is Paul and I’m emailing you this morning because one of my best friends just blew me off after I asked him for a ride to the airport when I’ve taken him to the airport 4 times over the last two years. I’m really mad at him but my wife told me I shouldn’t have expected him to reciprocate. If I had only driven him once to the airport then I wouldn’t have assumed he’d do the same for me but I’ve driven him 4 times in the last two years. I’m the first guy he calls for any favor and this one time I need a ride he says to me to try and find someone else. My wife defended him by saying that favors for friends don’t come with strings attached but they do a little in my opinion when one friend is asking for all the favors and the other only asks once. So what do you think? Am I wrong for expecting my friend to drive me to the airport after I drove him several times? Thanks so much. Paul

Well, I agree with Paul’s wife, that favors shouldn’t come with strings attached. But that is when we’re being our best selves. The truth is if I had driven a friend to the airport more than once and then I asked and the person balked, I’d be a little upset. That being said, I think we all should do favors because we want to do them, not because we expect something in return. What do you think? Let’s help Paul out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.