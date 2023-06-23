ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Richard and it’s about napping. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I recently got into a bit of an argument with my boss over how I spend my lunch hour. I think we can all agree that some days are tougher than other at the office, and on those days, I choose to take a nap during my lunch hour. We have a break room where people will go to eat or have coffee and on my busy days, I’ll go in there, head to a corner and take a nap. I always set an alarm and I never oversleep. However, last week, my boss saw me napping and woke me up and was really ticked off about it. He said the office was no place to sleep. I said it was my time and instead of spending an hour eating, I could eat for five minutes and nap the rest of the time. He said it would lower my productivity and therefore, no napping during work hours. I don’t want to go over his head, but I feel like I might have to. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with napping on your lunch hour. Do you? Help me out. I figure the more ammunition I have, the easier it will be to convince the big bosses. Thanks so much Richard

Well, I think Richard is right. If he went out to his car and napped, no one would even know. I think it’s fine to nap on your lunch hour as long you’re not late coming back to work. But that’s just my take. What do you think? Let’s help Richard out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.