Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about emergency contacts. Here's the email:

Hi Jaime. My name is Mark and I’m a huge fan of the show. My wife and I are newlyweds and listen to your show every morning while we’re getting ready for work, which is why I hope you read this during your dilemma to settle an argument we’ve been having. We’re arguing because my wife is mad that I didn’t put her down as my emergency contact at work. I told her I didn’t put her down and put my brother down because she never picks up her phone and only calls back people who text or leave a voicemail. I want someone to pick up if it’s an emergency and my brother always picks up. It’s nothing personal but she’s taking it personally. Should I have to make her my emergency contact simply because we are married? Am I as she says, “Being a bad husband”? Thanks for the help.

Mark

This is a tough one. I understand how Mark feels because my emergency contact is not one to pick up the phone either. But it’s my sweetie, so that’s my contact. What do you think? Do you have to have your spouse/partner as your emergency contact? Let’s help Mark out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.