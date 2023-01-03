ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Emma and it’s about her Christmas lights. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. As you can see, I’m sending this email on January 2nd. I still have my outside Christmas lights up, and yes, I still light them every single night. Several of my neighbors still have theirs on as well. We’re the only ones in the whole neighborhood who still light our lights. I love it. It’s like our own little bit of extended Christmas in the neighborhood. But some of my other neighbors who I see when I’m walking my dog, say it’s time for them to come down. Yes it’s a pain to take them down they say, but at the very least, they shouldn’t be lit anymore. I say if they’re up, they’re getting lit. I think it looks pretty and lights don’t necessarily mean only Christmas. It can be a celebration of winter as well. Why not have some joy in the neighborhood for as long as we can. Plus, it is only the 8th day of Christmas So what do you think? Am I wrong for leaving my Christmas lights up? Thanks Jaime. Hope you had a great Christmas and Happy New Year! ~ Emma

Well, I’m with Emma on this one all the way. While most of my lights are down, I do leave some up on the house and on the lamp post and they are lit every night. And there are quite a few houses in my neighborhood that still have them up and on so I say light up the world Emma! What do you think? Keep the lights up and on or take them down. Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.