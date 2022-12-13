ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Greg and it’s about yelling in the store. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma. It’s something I can’t stand but my wife does it pretty much every time we’re shopping together. When we shop together, we go our separate ways to save time and at this time of the year, so that we can buy each other some nice stuff. That all sounds great, but there’s one thing she does that makes me crazy and embarrasses me. When she is done shopping and looking for me, she will yell my name throughout the store until she finds me. I told her I don’t like it and she laughs it off and says it’s no big deal and that everyone does it. I’ve even suggested that she text me, but she says why pull out her phone when she can just call me. So, what do you think? Is it okay to yell for someone you’re looking for in the store? Or do you think it’s inappropriate like I do. Help me out here. Thanks so much. ~ Greg

Well, I’d love to say I’ve never done that, but I have and just as recently as about two weeks ago when I was shopping with a friend of mine. When I do it, I always feel like it’s a little bit inappropriate, but I still do it. I’m not proud. So, what do you think? Is it okay to yell for someone you’re looking for in a store? Let’s help Greg out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.