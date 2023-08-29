ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carolyn, and it’s about birthdays and gifts. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. Here’s an issue I’ve had for years, and I’m hoping to change things this year. My birthday is coming up in a few weeks and typically my very sweet husband does his best to get a thoughtful gift for me, but it’s rarely what I really want or would buy for myself. So, I’m thinking this year, I should just be proactive and tell him exactly what to get me. Do you think it’s okay to do that or do you think it would hurt his feelings? I know he tries to do his best, but a lot of the times I have to pretend to like something I don’t. What do you think? Tell him or just leave the situation alone? Thanks so much. Carolyn

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with telling someone what you would like for your birthday. Doesn’t mean you’ll necessarily get it, but we’ve all dropped hints about things we would like. I think it’s okay for Carolyn to do the same. What do you think? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.