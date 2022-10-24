ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about Halloween decorations. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. My name is Tony and I’m emailing you this morning to ask if I’m being mean for not taking down my Halloween decorations for my neighbor’s kid who finds them scary. Ok so my neighbor has a problem with my Halloween stuff. She actually came over my house the other day, rang the doorbell and asked me if I could tone down my Halloween lawn display because it scares her six-year-old daughter I laughed at first because I thought she was kidding but she wasn’t. I asked her what exactly she thought was scary and she said it was the giant spiders on my bushes and the fake graveyard I put up on my lawn, which was 90 percent of my display. I politely declined to take down the decorations because my kids (who are seven and nine) love them. She then said I should take them down because it’s too scary for all little kids and we won’t have any trick-or-treaters. When I told my wife the story, she was so mad she told me to keep them up till Christmas. Is my neighbor crazy or am I being insensitive? Hope you can help us out. Thanks!

Tony