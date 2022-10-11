ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Josephine, and it’s about pots and pans. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a problem with something my adult daughter is doing, and it caused a bit of a scare. My daughter has her own apartment, but I have a key. We’re on great terms. So I went over there one day last week to surprise her with dinner. I turned on the oven to preheat it and suddenly I smelled rubber burning. I opened the oven door and she had stored all her pots and pans in the oven. It probably wouldn’t have been a big deal, but several of them had rubber handles that started melting or getting soft from the heat. Anyway, it could have been a bigger problem than it was, but she was upset with me for not checking the oven first. I said, who the heck stores their pots and pans in the oven?!?!? She said it was a viable option. I said it was ridiculous. Who is right here? Have you ever heard of storing pans in the oven? Help me out with this. Thanks so much. ~ Josephine

Well, I have never stored pots and pans in the oven. I guess I don’t get it because you’d have to take them all out every time you wanted to use the oven.

What do you think? Let’s help out Josephine and her daughter? Do you think it’s okay to store pots and pans in the oven?? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.