ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Bonnie and it’s about parties and barbecues. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I went to a friend’s house for a party and barbecue recently. It was nice, there were about 20 people there and we all had a great time. But here’s the weird thing that happened. The party was winding down around 9-9:30 or so. We had been there since 2. So as some of us were getting ready to leave, the hostess of the party said it was time to start the cleanup and gave each of us a job to do. Some were asked to put away the food, some were asked to stack the dishwasher, some washed their own dishes, etc. I was really upset about this. When I have a party, I would NEVER expect my guests to stay and help clean up, but this friend of mine expected exactly that. I was offended, I really was. Some other friends thought it was fine. What do you think? Is this appropriate…making guests stay and clean up after a party or barbecue? Help me understand this. Thanks. ~ Bonnie

Well, I don’t mind helping with clean-up. I know what it’s like to throw a party so if someone wants to help, I’m all for it, but I don’t think I would ever “require” people to help. That seems like a bit much. But I would always offer to help, that’s for sure.

What do you think? Is it okay to ask people to stay and help with clean-up at the end of a party, or is that overstepping? Let’s help Bonnie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.