ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Diane and it’s about hanging up your coat. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma, and I feel like I’m right on this one. Every day my husband comes home from work and hangs his coat on the back of a kitchen chair. It makes me crazy. I have asked him constantly to please hang up the coat in the closet. He says there’s no point since he’ll just be putting it back on again in the morning. I even installed hooks near the back door so he could just hang it on the hook, but he still WON’T do it. He doesn’t understand why it bothers me so much, but coats don’t belong on the back of chairs. What if people stop by (and they have)? What if I’m cooking something like chicken soup or fish (which I’ve done), that smell gets into the jacket, and then it has to be washed the next day? He still won’t stop. It’s been an ongoing battle So who do you think is right? Do you think he should hang up his coat, or should he be able to put it on the back of the chair? I know I’m right, but I look forward to hearing what everyone thinks. Thanks, Jaime! ~ Diane

Well, I admit that I’ve been known to throw my coat on a kitchen chair or on the end of the stairway instead of hanging it up. I don’t think it’s a big deal. I understand Diane’s frustration, but it’s her husband’s house too, so I say it’s not worth having a big fight over. But that’s just me. What do you think? Let’s help Diane out on the TRY Facebook page.