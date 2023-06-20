ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with appearance. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime my name is Austin and I have a dilemma that came up between me and my wife. My wife had to go away on a business trip for a week. While she was gone I decided I wanted to do something really different with my hair. I’ve been blonde my whole life, well, dirty blonde, but I decided I wanted to go full on black. I decided I would just surprise her with my new look when she got home. However, when she got home, well, she was surprised, but not in a good way. She couldn’t believe I changed my look without talking with her about it first. She said we’ve been married for 14 years, and the least I could have done was consult her about the change. I told her I wasn’t being unkind, it was just something I wanted for me, and that it didn’t have anything to do with her. She’s still giving me a bit of the cold shoulder, but she’s calmed down a lot. So what do you think? If you’re married, should you have to consult with your spouse before you change your look, or is that completely your decision? Thanks for the help. Austin

Well, I think I’m with Austin on this one. While we may initially be attracted to our spouses because of their looks, it’s much more than that that keeps the love going. I think it’s up to the person to do what they want with their hair. I don’t think it’s a big deal. What do you think? Let’s help Austin out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.