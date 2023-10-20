ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Patty and it’s about eating out. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I was at a restaurant with my husband and a few friends over the weekend. We brought my 1 year old, who sat at the table with us. He of course dropped some food and other things on the ground over the course of our meal. We ate our food, paid our bill, and got ready to leave. As we were walking away, one of my friends stopped us and says “aren’t you going to pick up after your child?” I couldn’t believe she said that. I get we’re at a restaurant, but he’s a child. He didn’t mean to leave scraps on the ground. She said I should’ve taken the time to pick up what was dropped so the waitress doesn’t have to. I think it’s the waitress’s job to clean up. Was I out of line or was my friend wrong to say anything? Thanks so much. Patty

I don’t know if Patty’s friend should have said anything, but I do think you should try to clean up after your child at a restaurant. Of course, there will be some stuff you can’t clean up, but if it’s easy to pick it up, I think you should pick it up. Yes, it’s the staff’s job to do clean up but that doesn’t mean we have to make their job harder. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Patty out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.