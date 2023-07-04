ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maggie, but it’s one I can relate to because I’m heading out on vacation in a few weeks. This is the email:

Hi Jaime. I’m currently having an argument with my husband and I’m hoping you can help us solve this by using it as a social dilemma. We are going on vacation the last week in July. We head to the beach every year. My husband gets furious with me because I check my work email everyday that I’m away on vacation. I don’t really do much work, I just like to stay in touch with what’s going on back at the office. It makes it easier for me when I return from vacation. My husband gets really mad at me because he wants vacation to be vacation, completely unplugging from work. I don’t think it’s a big deal to check my email everyday. I take maybe 20 minutes a day to check and perhaps respond to a couple of them. He says that’s 20 minutes too much. I’m hoping you and your friends can help us. Thanks so much Jaime. Love listening everyday! Maggie

This is interesting because I’m going on vacation in a few weeks, and I’ve had this very same argument with my sweetie. Ultimately, we came to a compromise. I will check my email once a day, and I’ll check in with you once a day. You know I like to stay in touch even when I’m on vacation. So, I can take a few minutes to do that and respond to an email but that’s it. It’s a good compromise because I was spending too much time checking in while I was away and it took away from our vacation time together. So that worked for us. What do you think? Is it okay for Maggie to check emails or should we all completely unplug when we go on vacation? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.