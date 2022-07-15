ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lauren and it’s about being a teacher with the summer off. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having an issue and I hope you don’t think I’m being selfish. I’m a teacher and my kids are away for the summer at sleepaway camp, which means I finally have some free time for myself. I think I’ve earned the right to do nothing for a few weeks in order to recover from my stressful year. But my sister sees me being home and not working as an opportunity for free babysitting. Last week she asked me to watch my niece for a few hours while she ran errands, which I was happy to do, but yesterday she called me to let me know when she was going to drop her off again, without even asking. I stopped her dead in her tracks and told her that while I’m happy to help her now and then, I’m not at her disposal whenever she wants. But she argued that since I’m not doing anything I should be able to help her out, and is now angry at me that I won’t. Am I wrong? I mean, I love my niece but watching her isn’t exactly the relaxing time I’m looking for this summer. ~ Lauren

As someone who has a lot of friends who are teachers, I feel badly for Lauren. I know that people tend to think they’re doing absolutely nothing all summer…and even if they are, they deserve it after teaching kids all year. I think it’s okay to ask a favor here and there, but never to expect it. Never. That’s my take anyway.

