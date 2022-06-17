ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about family. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime and good morning, my name is Amy and I’m a long time fan and needed a little parenting advice for the dilemma. So I have an eight-year-old daughter and she’s been spending a lot of time lately with some friends of ours that are a couple. Over the last three months we’ve probably seen them six or seven times for barbecues etc. and my daughter is now calling them auntie and uncle, which I never told her to do. My husband started it, telling her it was okay to call them Aunt and Uncle. And they loved it and thought it was sweet. I’m not necessarily against this but part of me thinks it feels wrong. I’m afraid it might confuse her about what an aunt and uncle is. I don’t want her to think every adult she spends time with is an aunt and uncle. I feel like I should explain the difference between REAL Aunts and Uncles and PRETEND Aunts and Uncles. My husband says I’m way overthinking it, but I don’t want my siblings to get upset that someone else is being called Aunt and Uncle. Any suggestions on what I should do? Thanks so much ~ Amy

I agree with Amy’s husband. I think Amy is overthinking it. My parents had friends when we were kids that we called Aunt and Uncle. I say the more family you can have, blood-related or not, the better. I’m not sure why Amy is so caught up in the blood relation thing.

