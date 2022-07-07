ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Katie and it’s about the aftermath of the Fourth of July. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. Hope you had a good Fourth of July weekend. I had a terrible one and I’ll tell you why. My neighbor behind me likes to put on a giant fireworks display every year and every year it goes on way too long and keeps my family and me up all night. The other problem I had with it was that a lot of the fireworks end up in my yard and this year a bunch fell into my flower garden and destroyed my hydrangea bush and some other flowers. I’m so mad about it I think they should have to pay to replace all of them. When I told my husband he said there’s no way I can confront them on the damage they caused, plus it would ruin our relationship with them forever. Here’s the thing, I don’t care about the relationship, and I think they should have to pay…don’t you? Don’t I have a case for them to replace the flowers they damaged? I’d love some advice. Thanks so much. ~ Katie

I do understand why Katie is upset, but I kind of feel like her husband. When you’re neighbors, you have to remember that is a person who will be in your life for a loooong time. You don’t have to be best friends, but I try to cultivate good relationships with all my neighbors.

Maybe have a chat with them next time you see them and just let them know what happened. Maybe they’ll offer to pay, or at the very least apologize. That’s what I think anyway.

