ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carrie and it’s about vegan meals and non-vegan meals. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I have a real dilemma and I don’t know what to do. I have a very good friend, Heather, who is vegan. I respect her choice. So every time she comes to my house for dinner, I happily make her a special meal just for her that is vegan, while I serve something else for myself and the other people at dinner. However, when I go to her house for dinner, she NEVER prepares a special meal for me. I’m always forced to eat tofu or beans, neither of which are my favorite. In fact, I don’t really like them at all. I thought pasta could be a good compromise, but she doesn’t like it. Don’t you think she should cook a special meal for me with food I like when I go over there, like I do for her? She said I’m being unreasonable, but I don’t think I am. I think it’s an unbalanced friendship. What do you think? Thanks so much for your help. Carrie

This is hard because I know that vegans don’t want to prepare meals with meat or dairy, and I respect that. I do think that Carrie’s friend could make pasta for her, but that’s just my take. What do you think. Let’s help Carrie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.