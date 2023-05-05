ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Gerry and it’s about haircuts. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having a bit of a problem. I have always loved my wife’s long hair, so when she decided to cut it all off without telling me, I was shocked. She came home from getting it cut and asked me if I liked it and I lied and told her I did. But I don’t. I actually hate it and think it makes her look less attractive. I know I’m acting differently towards her, and she keeps asking me if I’m mad about something, and I keep saying no. But I know eventually I’m going to have to say something. How can I tell her now that I preferred her hair long and that I don’t like her new look? Hope you can help me out. Thanks. ~ Gerry

Well, I’m a believer that looks are far from everything. I think Gerry should hold off and give his wife’s new haircut a chance. And if she really loves it, then I think it’s up to Gerry to get used to it. Is it worth hurting your wife’s feelings over hair? That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Gerry out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.