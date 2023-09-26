ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma comes from Meredith and is about dealing with your almost adult children. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. My name is Meredith and I really like listening to your social dilemmas, so I thought I’d write in one of my own about my 17-year-old daughter. I’m a single mom and my daughter just brought home her first boyfriend for dinner the other night. They are juniors in high school so I’m not taking it serious, but I think she is. Anyway, to make a long story short I didn’t like the boy very much. He had terrible table manners and didn’t talk at all. He was on his phone the entire time and even seemed to ignore my daughter when she was talking to him. When she asked me what I thought of him after he left I just said, “If he’s nice to you that’s all that matters”. But now I wish I had told her that I really didn’t like him. My sister (her aunt) said telling her that I don’t like him would make her like him more and cause a problem between us so I should just keep it to myself. What do you think I should do? Meredith

I understand where Meredith’s sister is coming from, but I think it might be okay to just ask more questions about him. Something like, were you okay with him not paying attention to you when you were speaking to him? Just enough to make her daughter think about it a little more. Sometimes when you tell a kid not to do something, they definitely are going to do it even more, so maybe coming at it from a questioning position. That would be my advice. What do you think? Let’s help Meredith out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.