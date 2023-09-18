ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Quinn and it’s about her neighbor. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I’m concerned about my new neighbor’s behavior…and her kids, more importantly. A couple of months ago, a nice older man came to the door telling us he’d bought the nice home next door to us…and his daughter was moving in with her three kids. He shared that he wanted to get her away from the unhealthy lifestyle and bad influences where she used to live, and strongly implied that she had an alcohol problem. Normally, I’m good about minding my own business, but over the last month, I’ve seen multiple trucks and guys coming in and out, trash cans loaded with beer cans, and her car routinely left with its doors and trunk open throughout the night. I don’t know what that last part even means, but it’s just something to add to the list. Part of me wants to let her dad know that his plan might not be working…and the other part wants to just mind my own business…but there are three kids in the house. What would you do? Thanks for the help. Quinn

This is a tough one. I think I might say something to the father, just because he made a point of introducing himself to the neighbor. And because there are kids involved. I’d hate doing it because I do believe in minding my own business but when children are involved, that goes out the window, for me anyway. What about you? Let’s help Quinn out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.