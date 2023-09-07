ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tony and it’s about workplace peer pressure. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having an issue that might make me sound horrible, but I’m really not. I’m getting pressure from my coworkers to shave my head, and it’s not going to happen. There’s a woman at work who’s been fighting cancer, and…in a show of support…everyone at work has decided to shave their heads. It’s a touching gesture, but balding runs in my family and I’m not exactly kicking and screaming to help it along. As of now, I’m the only person in my office with a whole head of hair, and I’ve been getting regularly shamed for it…even though I’ve donated a substantial amount of money and time to support her in other ways (I just don’t talk about it because it’s not about me). Why do I feel so bad about this, am I being selfish? Should I just give in and do it? Hoping for good advice. Thanks. Tony

Tony has every right to not shave his head if he doesn’t want to, and I certainly don’t think anyone should be pressuring him into it at our age. That being said, as someone who has shaved their head twice for charity, it does make you feel good to know you’re helping out a good cause and bringing attention to it so that others may be moved to donate. But I think if Tony feels as strongly as he says, then he has to let them know that he has helped out in other ways and that’s going to have to be good enough. That’s my take. What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.