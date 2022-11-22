ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with Thanksgiving and divorce. Here’s Claire’s email:

Hi Jaime. I have a very serious dilemma that I hope you can use. This is the first Thanksgiving that I’m not married. My kids who are 7 and 10 have been asking if their Dad can come over Thanksgiving evening for dessert. I want to make my kids happy but I’m worried I would be sending mixed messages if their dad, my ex-husband were to be with us for Thanksgiving. Not to mention, he has a new girlfriend who is 20 years younger than him. He said she doesn’t have to come. It’s just tough for me to warm up to anything he has to say right now. I don’t want to give my kids false hope plus I feel like we need to start the healing process and move on. I just think it’s time to start new traditions when it comes to holidays. Am I wrong for telling my kids their Dad can’t come over for apple pie on Thanksgiving? Do I need to reconsider? Thanks so much Jaime. Claire

I know divorce is hard, especially when your ex has already moved on, but when there are children involved, all bets are off. I think it would be nice for the kids to be able to see their dad on Thanksgiving evening. It would only be for dessert so about an hour. I would hope they could put aside their differences for that amount of time. But that’s just my take. What do you think? If it were you, would you allow him to come over? Let’s help Claire out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.