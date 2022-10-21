ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Danielle and it’s about commitment. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. At the beginning of the school year my daughter begged me to sign her up for dance class. It was pretty expensive, but I pinched a few pennies and signed her up, and at first everything was going great. Well, assignments for the dance recital just came out and she didn’t get the lead and is now upset and wants to quit the class. I told her we paid a lot of money for the class, and she has to stick it out, and now she’s mad at me. My husband thinks I’m overreacting, and we should just let her quit but I’m standing my ground. What do you think? Should I just let her quit because she didn’t get what she wants? How would you handle it? Thanks. ~ Danielle

I’m with Danielle on this one. I think it’s important for kids to learn about commitment. I also think it’s important for them to learn that even though you may not be the lead, you’re there to be a part of the show, and to support everyone. That’s my take anyway.

