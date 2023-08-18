ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sal and it’s about who should pay for a speeding ticket. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I think my friend is being rude and wrong about something and I hope you’ll use this as a dilemma. The other day, I was getting a ride to the airport to fly out for a business trip. Anyway, my friend, Barry, was running late, and I needed to make my flight, so he started speeding. Nothing crazy, but about 10-15 miles over the speed limit. Well of course, a police officer spots him and pulls Barry over for speeding. Barry tried to explain, but no go, and he got a speeding ticket. Now Barry thinks that I should pay for half the ticket because the reason he was speeding was to get me to the airport on time. It wasn’t my fault he was late picking me up. Do you think I should have to pitch in? I don’t. Looking forward to hearing what others think. Thanks. Sal

I don’t think Sal should have to pay any part of the ticket. Doesn’t sound like Sal asked Barry to speed, and Barry was driving the car. So I say no to chipping in. What do you think? Let’s help Sal out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.