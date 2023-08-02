ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Shane and it’s about eating with your spouse. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I am having a hard time with something and am looking for advice. My wife and I have been married for 18 years and we’re both heavier now than we were back in the day. She recently made a decision to get back in shape and started exercising and eating healthier. She makes most of our meals, so like it or not, I’m along for the ride. This has caused tension in our relationship because I’m not always in the mood to eat the food she prepares for us. I like pizza and burgers and fries and those are completely off the table now. I don’t want to be ungrateful, but I think that just because she wants to lose weight, I shouldn’t be forced to eat the same stuff all the time. Back me up here. Am I wrong? Thanks so much. Shane

Well, I don’t think Shane should have to eat what his wife makes, but that means Shane has to cook his own meals. Or maybe go along with the healthy food part of the time and give yourself a day or two to eat pizza or a burger? What do you think? If one spouse chooses to get in shape, does the other have to as well? Let’s help Shane out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.