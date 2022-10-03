ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jessica and it’s about gray hair. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s my issue. During the Covid lockdowns, I obviously didn’t get my hair done for almost a year. So because of that, I decided to stop dying my hair and just let my gray grow out. It’s finally at the stage where it’s all gray and I actually really love it. But I’ve noticed that lately, my husband has been making snide comments about my look, like “when did I marry an old lady,” and stuff like that. I’ve tried to laugh it off but it’s really starting to get to me. What do you think I should do? Should I call my husband out on his teasing? Or should I just suck it up and start dying my hair again? What do you think you would do? Thanks so much for your help. ~ Jessica

Well, I’m a believer that your look should be about what makes you happy, not what makes others happy, even your spouse. I would say something to my spouse if that was happening to me. But that’s just my take.

