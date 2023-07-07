ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Brian and it’s about his Ring doorbell. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. Talk about a dilemma. I’m having a big problem. My neighbor wants me to disable my ring doorbell camera. Can you believe it? He’s known that I’ve had it for a year, but now his teenage daughter has decided she wants to spend a portion of each day sunbathing in the yard…the exact part of the yard that my doorbell cam points to. It’s not like I can move it, right? Anyway, when I refused, the guy accused me of being some sort of predator…especially when I had the gall to suggest that she sunbathes in the backyard of their house…or someplace else? He’s threatening to press the issue with the local authorities. Can he really do something like that to force me to remove my security camera? Don’t you think he’s being unreasonable? Thanks for the help. Brian

Well, this is just crazy. Your doorbell goes where your doorbell goes….at the front door. I don’t think Brian should have to remove or change his video doorbell because of something the neighbor is doing. What do you think? Let’s help Brian out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.