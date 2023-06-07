ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Cathy and it’s about a strange neighbor. Check this out!

Hi Jaime, my husband and I bought a nice house in Clifton Park a few months ago, and we love the house and the neighborhood except for one thing, this older guy across the street, stares at me. He’ll sit in his garage while I’m watering my flowers or doing yard work. If I move to a part of my yard he can’t see from his garage, he’ll go move to where he can see me. He never says anything, he looks normal, he’s married with grown kids and grandkids, but he stares. At first I thought it was my imagination but now I keep my curtains closed because he actually was looking at me in the living room last week. My husband doesn’t want to confront him because he’s not breaking the law and doesn’t want to make an enemy out of a neighbor. I asked my two next door neighbors if he stares at them and they say they’ve never paid attention, but that he’s a sweet guy. I don’t really know what to do. Should I say something to him or just leave it alone? Any advice would be great. Thanks. Cathy

I understand why Cathy is creeped out a bit, but I think Cathy should go over and introduce herself to him with her husband with her. This isn’t a horror movie, it’s real life. Maybe he’s just lonely or maybe he’s just interested in the new neighbor across the street. I say try being nice and see what happens. What do you think? Let’s help Cathy out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.