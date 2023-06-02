ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Anna. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m in a bit of a spot. I live next door to my sister and her kids. I always keep an eye on their home whenever they’re away. Last week, my sister and her husband went away for a romantic four day trip, and while they were gone, her kids, my nephews, had a huge house party. I’m very close with my nephews, but I don’t think they should have had that party without their parents knowing. Now they’re begging me not to say anything, but I gave my word to my sister that I would let her know what was going on. Should I tell her about the party the kids had, or should I just let it go? Hope you can help. Thanks. Anna

Listen, I’m the “cool” Aunt too, but I think I would have to tell my sister what happened. I would probably downplay it, and make sure the kids cleaned up everything so that there was no sign of anything. But I would still have to say something since I gave her my word. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Would you tell or keep it to yourself? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.